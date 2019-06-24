After earmarking €3.3 million last year and €4 million in 2017, the Italian region of Lombardy has decided to further support residential and commercial storage projects linked to renewables.The Department of Environment, Energy and Sustainable Development of the northern Italian region of Lombardy has announced it will award another €4.4 million in rebates to support the adoption of storage systems coupled with residential and commercial PV. The funds will be allocated for the next two years, with a window for filing requests each year. "This is the third edition of the program," a regional government ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...