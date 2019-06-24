Klövern AB (publ): Klövern divests 21 properties in Örebro, Malmö, Haninge and Växjö for SEK 1,570 million

Klövern divests 21 properties in Örebro, Malmö, Haninge and Växjö for a total underlying property value of SEK 1,570 million. The properties' lettable area amounts to approximately 123,000 sq.m. and consists primarily of premises for warehouse/logistics. The rental value amounts to SEK 140 million and the economic occupancy rate amounts to 93 per cent.

The divestment includes two properties, in Växjö and Örebro, that were included in the acquisition of Agora.

Transfer of possession is planned to be on 30 August 2019.

The transaction encompasses the following properties:

Örebro - Barkenlund 11, Forskarbyn 2, Fåraherden 1, Importören 2, Karossen 5, Karossen 19, Karossen 32, Kitteln 11, Lantmannen 2, Oxbacken 7, Pigan 1, Vindrutan 1 and Vindtunneln 1.

Malmö - Brudbuketten 11, Getingen 5, Lillgrund 5 and Spindeln 2.

Haninge - Jordbromalm 6:3, Jordbromalm 6:20 and Jordbromalm 6:76.

Växjö - Sunaman 5.

Klövern AB (publ)





For additional information, please contact:

Rutger Arnhult, CEO, +46 (0)70-458 24 70, rutger.arnhult@klovern.se

Peeter Kinnunen, Head of Transactions, +46 (0)76-855 67 03, peeter.kinnunen@klovern.se

Lars Norrby, IR, +46 (0)76-777 38 00, lars.norrby@klovern.se



Klövern is a real estate company committed to working closely with customers to offer them attractive premises in growth regions. Klövern is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For further information, see www.klovern.se.



Klövern AB (publ), Bredgränd 4, 111 30 Stockholm. Phone: +46 (0)10-482 70 00. E-mail: info@klovern.se.



This is a translation of the original Swedish language press release. In the event of discrepancies, the original Swedish wording shall prevail.

Attachment