Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 21-June-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 354.78p INCLUDING current year revenue 359.58p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.36p INCLUDING current year revenue 354.16p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---