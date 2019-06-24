Technavio's latest market research report on the global thoracic surgery market predicts the market to witness a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. This research report segments the market by product (CRM and cardiac arrest devices, heart valve repair and replacement devices, cardiopulmonary devices, heart defect closure, and other thoracic surgery devices) and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005254/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global thoracic surgery market from 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Increasing number of thoracic surgeries

There has been a considerable increase in thoracic surgeries including the implantation of CRM devices, cardiac assist devices, heart valve repair and replacement devices, and CABG procedures. This can be attributed to several factors including the replacement of CRM devices and the increasing prevalence of CVDs and lung diseases. In addition, there is an increasing demand for thoracic surgery devices among the large geriatric population owing to significant improvements in technology. Thus, owing to the rising number of thoracic surgeries, the global thoracic surgery market is anticipated to witness surging growth during the next few years.

CRM and cardiac assist devices segment garnered the highest share in 2018

CRM and cardiac assist devices segment witnessed highest share during 2018 due to several factors including the high prevalence of cardiac arrhythmias, rapidly growing aging population, and the increasing use of CRM devices globally. In addition, technological advances such as battery longevity and miniaturization, remote monitoring systems, device software and programming, and better implantation techniques are fueling the adoption of CRM devices. Thus, growing number of product launches from market players will contribute to the market dominance of the CRM and cardiac assist devices segment during the forecast period.

"Favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of advanced HF, rising awareness about the clinical benefits of TAHs, and the global shortage of suitable donor hearts are key factors that will drive market growth in the forthcoming years. In addition, advances in stapling devices, surgical instruments, and energy devices are also allowing clinicians to perform technically challenging and advanced procedures, which will further boost market growth," says a senior research analyst at Technavio

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Thoracic surgery market to witness fastest adoption in Asia.

Asia will witness steady growth in the thoracic surgery market owing to the growing awareness about CVDs and lung diseases. In addition, the huge unmet need for quality healthcare and increasing government initiatives towards improving healthcare infrastructure are other factors that are expected to drive the thoracic surgery market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, improved access to sustainable healthcare systems in the emerging and developed economies of the region are further driving the demand for high-quality thoracic surgery devices and procedures. Thus, rising initiatives by public and private organizations towards improving the overall healthcare infrastructure will foster the market's growth in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the global thoracic surgery market analysis include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. It provides detailed market research reports that provide clients with actionable insights to help them identify market opportunities and design effective strategies to optimize their market position.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio boasts of an extensive report library comprising of over 10,000 reports, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than a hundred Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets. Technavio helps companies to assess their competitive position within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005254/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com