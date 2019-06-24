Lenta Ltd. (LNTA;LNTR) AGM Notice 2019 24-Jun-2019 / 12:35 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 24 June 2018 Lenta Ltd. (the "Company") Distribution by the Company of notice of its 2019 Annual General Meeting (together with the proxy form relating thereto, the "AGM Notice") The Company announces that the AGM Notice has today been dispatched to shareholders. The Annual General Meeting will be held at 5 p.m. local time on Thursday 18 July 2019 at the conference room of Hotel Helsinki Hilton Airport at Lentajankuja, 1, Vantaa, Helsinki, Finland. Holders of Global Depositary Receipts ("GDRs") can instruct Deutsche Bank Luxembourg S.A. (as Depository) as to the voting of the ordinary shares in the Company represented by such GDRs using the forms provided by the Depositary separately, and in accordance with the requirements and schedule established by it. Further details are available at www.adr.db.com [1]. The AGM Notice, along with the Company's annual report and 2018 consolidated financial statements, can be viewed on the Company's website at www.lentainvestor.com [2]. In accordance with Listing Rule 14.3.6, electronic copies of these documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM [3]. For further information, please contact: Mr. Albert Avetikov Director for Investor Relations 112B Savushkina Street Saint Petersburg Russia 197374 Telephone: +7 812 363 28 44 ISIN: US52634T2006, US52634T1016 Category Code: NOA TIDM: LNTA;LNTR LEI Code: 213800OMCE8QATH73N15 Sequence No.: 11135 EQS News ID: 829565 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=819ee825ea44043c4db2ca0906d97e93&application_id=829565&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7b02fd0089c43ad819982a795a635ba5&application_id=829565&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d16e1e2c58f305fa956b4e96999f613e&application_id=829565&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 24, 2019 06:35 ET (10:35 GMT)