XPO Logistics, Inc.: XPO Logistics Named a Green 75 Supply Chain Partner for 2019

GREENWICH, Conn. - June 24, 2019 - XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO), a leading global provider of supply chain solutions, has been named a Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partner by Inbound Logistics magazine. This is the fourth consecutive year that XPO has been recognized for its commitment to environmentally friendly transportation and logistics.

Troy Cooper, president of XPO Logistics, said, "The G75 recognition reflects our commitment to operating with a high regard for the environment. Many of the innovative solutions we provide are designed to help our customers meet green supply chain goals, such as waste reduction in returns management."

G75 Supply Chain Partner companies are selected based on four criteria: innovation in sustainability, measurable green results, continuous improvement and industry recognition. XPO's 2018 Sustainability Report (http://sustainability.xpo.com/) details how the company is using innovative programs, including its proprietary CarbonNET GHG calculator technology, to manage its environmental footprint.

