New York, New York and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2019) - NexTech AR Solutions (OTCQB: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) )(FSE: N29) (the "Company" or "NexTech") today announced that it's CEO Evan Gappelberg will be on Yahoo Finance's premier closing bell show The Final Round on Monday June 24th airing at 4:30pm.

https://finance.yahoo.com/topic/finalround/ Watch here

Gappelberg will discuss the growth of NexTech and its AR/AI technology, as well as the overall impact of AR and AI technologies on the eCommerce industry, education and training as well as AR in entertainment.

NexTech has built its AR and AI eCommerce platform as an affordable, scalable, customizable, and most importantly, easy solution to integrate within an existing web interface, making NexTech one of the leaders in the rapidly growing AR industry, estimated to hit $120 billion by 2022, according to Statista.

Gartner reports 100 million consumers will shop in augmented reality online and in-store by 2020. NexTech is building out its AR and AI eCommerce offerings, which include using AI to create a guided and knowledgeable curator that can be programmed to be used for eCommerce or for education in the medical device market.

About NexTech AR Solutions Corp.

NexTech is bringing a next generation web enabled augmented reality (AR) platform with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and analytics to the Cannabis industry, eCommerce, education, training, healthcare and video conferencing. Having integrated with Shopify, Magento and Wordpress, its technology offers eCommerce sites a universal 3D shopping solution. With just a few lines of embed code, the Company's patent-pending platform offers the most technologically advanced 3D AR, AI technology anywhere. Online retailers can subscribe to NexTech's state-of-the-art, 3D AR/AI SaaS platform. The Company has created the AR industry's first end-to-end affordable, intelligent, frictionless, scalable platform. To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.

