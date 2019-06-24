Telia Carrier today announced the expansion of its North American network with the addition of two new diverse and latency-optimized DWDM routes between New Jersey and Northern Virginia. This includes metro expansions with additional points of presence (PoPs) in the Secaucus area to seamlessly serve New Jersey and the greater New York area.

The build-out addresses growing demand for high-capacity services from the financial services sector as it migrates to New Jersey. Direct access to reliable Internet connectivity and diverse high-speed 100G wavelength services that circumvent Manhattan are a prerequisite for companies looking to take advantage of cost-efficient power and land options in the area.

"Telia Carrier is committed to building a network that exceeds customer expectations, with highly flexible and diverse route options," says Staffan Göjeryd, CEO, Telia Carrier. "This particular addition ensures fast access between key data centers along the U.S. East Coast and highlights our ongoing commitment to the North American market overall."

The expanded network also provides the capability to extend to new submarine cable landing stations in Virginia and New Jersey.

The new PoPs in Secaucus are running the latest generation of Infinera coherent ICE4 100G technology and enhance the local availability of high-speed IP Transit, Cloud Connect, Ethernet and IPX services for operators, content providers and enterprises alike. With more than 1,900 customers worldwide, the expansion is a continuation of the carrier's organic growth story and geographic expansion to better serve existing markets and reach new ones.

Top-ranked global backbone

For more than two decades Telia Carrier's global fibre backbone has grown organically, without acquisitions. It was the first network to successfully transmit 1 Tb/s in super channels on its U.S. network and recently announced the first real-time transmission of 600Gb/s wavelengths in a live production network. According to Dyn Research's global backbone rankings, Telia Carrier's global IP backbone, AS1299, is currently ranked number one. The company enables worldwide connectivity by connecting more than 280 Points of Presence (PoPs) across Europe, North America, Asia, and the Middle East.

