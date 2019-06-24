UK Firms at Significant Risk From Targeted Ransomware, Warns Cybersecurity Experts Comtact Ltd

LONDON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UK firms are significantly underestimating the risk of cyber attack with the rise of targeted ransomware, advises specialist Cyber Security service provider Comtact Ltd.

Following advisories issued by The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) in November 2018, there has been a growing trend towards more targeted ransomware attacks, with cyber criminals adopting a more targeted approach.

Previously, attackers have relied on "economies of scale" extracting smaller ransom payments from any susceptible organisation.

However, throughout 2018 there's been a shift towards more targeted attacks, where cyber criminals specifically identify the business-critical files and systems to target within the organisation.

Joe Bertnick, Chief Technical Officer, Comtact Ltd. explains, "Previously, ransomware has been thought of as a mass market attack. The shift to more targeted attacks over the past 6 months represents a major threat. Cyber criminals understand the high 'value' of the data held by legal firms, so by targeting these firms and denying access to business-critical files and systems, we've seen ransomware attacks result in truly eye-watering payments in the £ millions."

Real-life cyber stories: (The Ransomware Heist) - Mid-sized UK law firm, £2m ransom paid

"Law firms represent a highly-prized target. And we've seen that in particular, the cyber defences of many mid-sized firms represent a soft target for this type of sophisticated attack."

Through analysis of the organisation's network, attackers can find and stake out victims, think laterally, troubleshoot to overcome roadblocks and even wipe out back-ups so the high-stakes ransom demand must be paid.

The success of these targeted attacks will only escalate increase the number of attacks. Organisations are advised to urgently implement best practice advice to mitigate the heightened threat.

www.comtact.co.uk/blog/significant-threat-from-targeted-ransomware-attack-warns-ncsc

