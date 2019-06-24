tyntec and Ooredoo Announce Global A2P SMS Partnership

First Phase of the Roll Out will Designate tyntec as Exclusive Provider of International A2P SMS Services for Telecom's Indonesian Market

MUNICH and DOHA, Qatar, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- tyntec, a global cloud communications provider, today announced it has entered into an exclusive partnership with Ooredoo Global Services, the wholesale arm of Ooredoo, one of the world's fastest-growing telecommunications companies. Under the agreement, tyntec will provide A2P SMS services for a number of Ooredoo Group's operating companies.

Mobile messaging in brand-to-consumer communications has become increasingly important. TMR Research forecasts that by 2025, the A2P SMS market will reach USD86.53 billion. tyntec is at the forefront of this growth. By partnering with Ooredoo Group, the company is providing the fastest and most reliable way for enterprises to reach consumers on Ooredoo networks across the Middle East and Southeast Asia through a single provider. tyntec is also providing Ooredoo with a safe way to monetize its extensive network and meet subscriber needs to interact with businesses in the same way they do with their friends and family.

The first roll-out of the partnership will begin in Q2 2019, when all international A2P SMS traffic to Indosat Ooredoo, Ooredoo's operating company in Indonesia, will come from tyntec. This will replace all other existing cross-border A2P SMS providers. tyntec will continue its roll-out to additional markets by working with Ooredoo's operating companies in Myanmar, Oman and Tunisia.

"This partnership is part of tyntec's continuing global momentum, and will significantly boost our extensive, deep connectivity into telco networks around the world," said Nicola Wolfram, CEO of tyntec. "We're building on our recent release on WhatsApp Business API and other strategic partnerships to ensure enterprises have the most robust solutions to engage with their customers, no matter which communication channels they prefer. Ooredoo is a clear leader among global mobile telcos, and by establishing an exclusive partnership with them we are providing the fastest and most reliable way for enterprises to reach hundreds of millions of consumers in the Middle East, Asia and beyond."

"tyntec is an obvious choice for us. The company's track record in the market and its secure infrastructure provide the peace of mind we needed to make this strategic move," said Sheikh Saud Bin Nasser Al Thani, Group Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo. "Ooredoo has a long-standing reputation for providing superior communications coverage for millions of consumers around the world, and this partnership will further our position in satisfying the changing needs of our subscribers while creating greater value from our networks."

About tyntec

tyntec is a global cloud communications provider, and a global application-to-person messaging operator recognized as a Tier One provider in ROCCO's 2019 A2P SMS Messaging Vendor Performance Report. tyntec enables businesses to communicate with their customers and workforce on mobile devices. tyntec has built its global connectivity from the ground up and developed cloud APIs on top to provide the full advantage of cloud communications on a global scale. Building on its carrier-grade connectivity, tyntec continues to advance how today's enterprises utilize the universal services of messaging, voice, phone numbers and authentication to connect and perform transactions with people around the world.

For more information, please visit www.tyntec.com

About Ooredoo Global Services

Ooredoo Global Services (OGS), Ooredoo's wholesale arm, provides a world-class network that serves as a global exchange for voice, capacity and roaming traffic. It offers wholesale and carrier customers one of the largest internet peering networks in the Middle East and is interconnected with more than 100 operators, including many of the largest in the world. Ooredoo continues to forge new partnerships with regional and global leaders to provide a higher level of service and better experience for all our customers.

About Ooredoo

Ooredoo is an international communications company operating across the Middle East, North Africa and Southeast Asia. Serving consumers and businesses in 10 countries, Ooredoo delivers the leading data experience through a broad range of content and services via its advanced, data-centric mobile and fixed networks.

Ooredoo generated revenues of USD 8.2 billion as of 31 December 2018. Its shares are listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ooredoo-group/

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ooredoo

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ooredoogroup

Instagram: www.instagram.com/ooredoogroup

YouTube: www.youtube.com/ooredoogroup

Website: www.ooredoo.com

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20151118/289017LOGO