DataGryda premier data center provider in New York City, and maincubes, a European data center provider headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, jointly announce a partnership enabling cross Atlantic data center capabilities. The collaboration offers customers of both data center operations a broadened geographic coverage featuring flexibility, low-cost connectivity options, 100% SLAs and more.

DataGryd's New York City facility, located at the iconic 60 Hudson Street carrier-hotel, is the largest available data center space in Lower Manhattan, serving customers with a minimum commitment of 250kW up to 5MW. The location currently has MegaSuite 6, a secure data suite, under construction. MegaSuite 6 is expected to be completed by the end of Q'2 2019 and will offer either a single tenant or multiple tenants up to 1 MW of IT power with access to direct feeds of up to 5 MW. This will enable global companies to leverage this unmatched powerful presence within lower Manhattan.

Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group, maincubes is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, and has data center facilities in Frankfurt and Amsterdam. The Frankfurt facility, FRA01, is a greenfield location, offering tenants 4,200 square meters (sqm) with 6MW IT. The Amsterdam facility, AMS01, has recently undergone a significant upgrade and modernization, providing 4,400 sqm and 4.7 MW of IT power.

"DataGryd and maincubes share a commitment to quality, availability, data protection and security while providing outstanding value for our customers," says Tom Brown, President and CEO of DataGryd. "This partnership will forge deeper data center and connectivity opportunities between Europe and North America and facilitate increased global reach for our customers."

"DataGryd and maincubes have a lot in common, which makes this alignment a strong partnership," says Oliver Mentzel, CEO of maincubes. "Their 60 Hudson Street data center in New York offers multi-floor colocation space. So does our data center in Frankfurt, Germany. Their New York facility features an energy-efficient data center design, and our data centers in Europe, in Frankfurt and Amsterdam, are also designed for the highest energy-efficiency rates. Besides that, our combined data centers on both sides of the pond feature the highest, enterprise-grade availability and security levels. Security, availability and reliability, but also energy-efficiency were actually key criteria for Daimler AG when selecting maincubes FRA01 for housing their IoT focused server infrastructure."

Just as DataGryd, maincubes offers a variety of data center suites, including two large, private suites of 900 sqm with 1.3MW of IT power and 1,100 sqm with 1.7 MW. These suites are currently available with the power infrastructure already in place. Both maincubes data centers are ISO 27001 certified.

"Another important feature we share with DataGryd is the fiber-density of our data centers," adds Joris te Lintelo, Director at maincubes. "The 60 Hudson Street data center in New York is located at a fiber-dense US Internet hub, while our Amsterdam AMS01 and Frankfurt FRA01 facilities are located at the world's most connected Internet hubs, in close proximity to the Internet Exchanges DE-CIX and AMS-IX.

About maincubes

Part of German construction conglomerate Zech Group and headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, maincubes has planned a roll-out of large-scale, redundantly engineered and highly secured data centers across Europe. Its current locations include Frankfurt, Germany and Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk, the Netherlands. maincubes Frankfurt (FRA01) is filling up quickly after maincubes signed up two DAX-listed companies. FRA01 still has free spaces. Their newly opened Amsterdam Schiphol-Rijk facility (AMS01) still has free space left including two private wholesale datacenter suites (1.7MW and 1.3MW).

About DataGryd

DataGryd offers the most strategic international data network hub and largest single footprint data center available in New York City. DataGryd's 60 Hudson facility in Lower Manhattan provides up to 60,000 square-feet of available colocation space and state-of-the-art power and cooling infrastructure for data network, telecommunications, cloud and large enterprises. Located in one of the world's most concentrated hubs of Internet connectivity, 60 Hudson provides access to over 300 interconnected carriers and exchanges, with multiple Points of Entry (POEs) from diverse data network providers and direct fiber conduits. Using proprietary technology, the high-density data center offers dual contingencies and delivers the highest value in energy efficiency, with direct primary utility feeds offering up to 5,000 KW of power. DataGryd data centers have no cross-connect fees or obligations to use any third-party Meet-Me Rooms (MMRs). The company provides turn-key wholesale data center space that leverages fortified facilities and custom suites with minimal deployment requirements. To learn more about DataGryd, visit www.DataGryd.com.

