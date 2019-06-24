Energy Drinks Market to Garner $86.01 Bn, Globally, by 2026 at 7.2% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for energy drink as it offers desirable effects and inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks are estimated to propel the growth of the global energy drink market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Energy Drinks Market by Type (General Energy Drink, Energy Shots, and Others), Form (Organic and Conventional), End User (Professional and Personal Use), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Store, Retail Stores, Medical Stores, and Other Outlets): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2026". According to the report, the global energy drinks market was pegged at $53.01 billion in 2018 and is projected to garner $86.01 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.20% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in demand for energy drinks as it provides several desirable effects including improved memory, fast recovery, and improved mood and increase in prominence among young generation have boosted the growth of the global energy drinks market. However, presence of alternatives such as green tea and ginger root tea hampers the market growth. On the contrary, inclination of consumers toward organic energy drinks is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Non-alcoholic energy drink segment to manifest fastest CAGR

The non-alcoholic energy drink segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market, owing to rise in popularity among teenagers along with increasing health consciousness. Moreover, the segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The report includes analysis of the alcoholic energy drink segment.

Adults segment to dominate the market

The adult segment held the largest share in 2018, contributing more than two-fifths of the market and is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the study period. This is pertaining to rising trend among the growing adult population of corporates and athletes, who consume energy drinks for an extra dose of energy to enhance their performance.

Asia-Pacific region to portray fastest growth by 2026

The market across the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period, owing to rising demand for convenience beverage, widening media exposure and aggressive marketing by energy companies. However, the market across the North America region contributed the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly one-third of the market. The report includes an analysis of the other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.

Major market player

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as Rockstar Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Monster Energy, PepsiCo Inc., AriZona Beverages USA LLC, Big Red, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, National Beverage Corp., Dabur India Ltd., and Coca Cola Company.

