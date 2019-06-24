sprite-preloader
Montag, 24.06.2019

U.S. Army awards Vricon contract for One World Terrain

Vricon to apply its Globe in 3D solution to support military training anywhere in the world

McLean, VA, June 24, 2019Other Transaction Agreement to build One World Terrain.

About Vricon

Vricon serves the global professional geospatial market with world-leading 3D geodata and 3D visualization solutions. Vricon is headquartered in McLean, Virginia. For further information, visit http://www.vricon.com.

Attachment

  • VR_20180906_WEB_RGB_VRICON_POWERED (https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/3fddc199-043d-4181-b807-9c1c0c7c314d)

