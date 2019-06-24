ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.: ENDRA Life Sciences to Showcase TAEUS Liver Application at the 2nd International Conference on Fatty Liver (ICFL 2019)

Newly Appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Renaud Maloberti to Showcase ENDRA's Breakthrough Thermo Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) Technology Addressing Fatty Liver Disease

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA), a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies, will attend the 2nd International Conference on Fatty Liver, ICFL 2019, occurring June 27-29, 2019 in Berlin, Germany. At the conference, Renaud Maloberti, ENDRA Life Sciences Chief Commercial Officer will showcase ENDRA's TAEUS Technology, a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) platform that enables clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT and MRI.

ICFL 2019 will explore the clinical needs and best practices for diagnosing and treating Fatty Liver Disease. Attendees include clinicians, researchers and healthcare professionals in the field of Hepatology, Gastroenterology, as well as Diabetology, Nutrition, Radiology and Cardiology.

"I am very excited to showcase our TAEUS technology in Berlin, one of our targeted commercial rollout territories," said Renaud Maloberti, ENDRA's CCO. "TAEUS addresses a large unmet clinical need in liver disease and we are honored to showcase our disruptive technology with key thought leaders at ICFL 2019. We look forward to developing and furthering clinical relationships and collecting valuable feedback from radiologists, gastroenterologists, hepatologists and endocrinologists in the liver space."

The International Conference on Fatty Liver explores the rising rate of fatty liver disease from a multidisciplinary approach. Key themes presented during the conference are:

Clinical needs and best practices for diagnosing and treating Fatty Liver;

Holistic approach to improve diagnostics tools and therapeutic modalities between disciplines;

Sharing data and experience by building a multidisciplinary international community;

Inviting leading experts across the relevant fields to educate and foster knowledge exchange; and

Hosting technology providers to present product information and trends that support their clinical and scientific practices.

About ENDRA Life Sciences Inc.

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. ("ENDRA") (NASDAQ: NDRA) is a developer of enhanced ultrasound technologies. ENDRA is developing a next generation Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound (TAEUS) platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature in ways previously possible only with CT & MRI - at a fraction of the cost, and at the point-of-care. ENDRA's first TAEUS application will focus on the fatty liver tissue characterization, for early detection and monitoring of Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD). ENDRA's goal is to bring new capabilities to ultrasound - thereby broadening access to better healthcare. For more information, please visit www.endrainc.com .

About Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD)

NAFLD is a condition closely associated with obesity, diabetes, hepatitis-C and certain genetic predispositions in which fat accumulates in the liver. NAFLD affects over 1 billion people globally and is estimated to cost the U.S healthcare system over $100 billion annually. NAFLD is often asymptomatic and if left untreated, NAFLD can progress to inflammation (NASH), tissue scarring (fibrosis), cell death (cirrhosis) and liver cancer. By 2025, NAFLD is forecast to be the greatest root cause of liver transplants. The only tools currently available for diagnosing and monitoring NAFLD are impractical: expensive Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or an invasive surgical biopsy.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe our future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as "believe," "expect," "may," "will," "should," "could," "seek," "intend," "plan," "goal," "estimate," "anticipate" or other comparable terms. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding the results of pending human studies and nature of the data obtained from such studies; the adequacy of protections afforded to us by the patents that we own and the success we may have in, and the cost to us of, maintaining, enforcing and defending those patents; expectations concerning ENDRA's ability to secure regulatory approvals; estimates of the timing of future events and achievements, including obtaining a CE Mark and commercializing the TAEUS device; and expectations concerning ENDRA's business strategy. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, as a result of various factors including, among others, the following: our ability to develop a commercially feasible technology; receipt of necessary regulatory approvals; our ability to find and maintain development partners, market acceptance of our technology, the amount and nature of competition in our industry; our ability to protect our intellectual property; and the other risks and uncertainties described in ENDRA's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements made in this release speak only as of the date of this release, and ENDRA assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements to reflect actual results or changes in expectations, except as otherwise required by law.

