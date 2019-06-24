Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence: Hexagon Acquires AMendate to Shape the Generative Design Market

New technology enables MSC Software to significantly decrease time-to-print for Additive Manufacturing

COBHAM, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division today announced that Hexagon has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AMendate, a German-based start-up providing simulation software solutions that support the generation and optimisation of designs for additive manufacturing. AMendate will join Hexagon's MSC Software business, a global leader in computer-aided engineering (CAE) simulation software and services.

With this acquisition, MSC is positioned to offer its customers a paradigm shift away from general purpose optimisation technologies to an innovative, purpose-built software solution for additive manufacturing. Enabling the efficient production of highly complex components and providing customers with numerous benefits, from material-saving, weight reduction and efficient, cost-effective production. AMendate's technology eliminates the inefficient manual effort that significantly slows today's workflows, allowing work steps to be completed in days that would otherwise take several weeks.

"The AMendate acquisition directly addresses a major obstacle during design for companies shifting to additive manufacturing processes," said Paolo Guglielmini, CEO, MSC Software. "It enhances our Smart Factory solutions by minimising time-to-print. We are proud to welcome AMendate to the MSC team, and we look forward to what we will accomplish together."

"With MSC being one of the most renowned developers for software solutions in CAE, we are incredibly excited to introduce our generative design technology to its customers," said Dr. Thomas Reiher, CEO & Co-Founder, AMendate GmbH. "The integration of AMendate's software in MSC's established simulation technologies such as Simufact and MSC Apex will enable us to further enhance our technology even faster and make its benefits available to a global audience."

AMendate was founded in 2018 by a team of experienced researchers from Paderborn University and the Direct Manufacturing Research Center (DMRC) in Paderborn, an industrial/academic consortium started in 2008 by Boeing, EOS, and other commercial partners.

The AMendate transaction is expected to close early third quarter and subject to customary closing conditions.

About Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence Division

Hexagon is a global leader in sensor, software and autonomous solutions. We are putting data to work to boost efficiency, productivity, and quality across industrial, manufacturing, infrastructure, safety, and mobility applications.

Our technologies are shaping urban and production ecosystems to become increasingly connected and autonomous - ensuring a scalable, sustainable future.

Hexagon's Manufacturing Intelligence division provides solutions that utilise data from design and engineering, production and metrology to make manufacturing smarter. For more information, visit hexagonmi.com.

Hexagon has approximately 20,000 employees in 50 countries and net sales of approximately 3.8bn EUR. Learn more at hexagon.com and follow us @HexagonAB.

Your regional media contact:

Mary Harrison, MSC Software

Tel: +44 7741 524129

Email: mary.harrison@mscsoftware.com

SOURCE: Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549647/Hexagon-Acquires-AMendate-to-Shape-the-Generative-Design-Market