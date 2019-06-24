Sunesis provided an update at the European Hematology Association (EHA) meeting on its ongoing Phase Ib/II study of vecabrutinib in patients with B-cell malignancies, providing detailed data on the first three cohorts (25mg, 50mg and 100mg). The data were consistent with previous reports: no safety red flags were observed, and there were indications of activity. The data did not show partial responses or better at the current dose, but four patients (of 20) demonstrated stable disease, including three out of five evaluable CLL patients with C481S mutations.

