UK Mortgages Ltd - Presentation

PR Newswire

London, June 24

24/06/2019

UK Mortgages Limited
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

UKML update

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) will be hosting a webinar on Monday 24th June at 2:30pm GMT. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the presentation. The webinar can be accessed at the following link: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14675/359682

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927545/UKML_Webinar___June_2019___Final.pdf


Further information:

TwentyFour Asset Management LLP
Rob Ford
Douglas Charleston
020 7015 8900

Numis Securities Limited, Corporate Broker
Hugh Jonathan
Nathan Brown
020 7260 1000


