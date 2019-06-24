UK Mortgages Ltd - Presentation

24/06/2019

UK Mortgages Limited

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 60440, LEI 549300388LT7VTHCIT59)

UKML update

Rob Ford, Partner and Portfolio Manager of UK Mortgages Limited (UKML) will be hosting a webinar on Monday 24th June at 2:30pm GMT. Information on current investments and pipeline can be found in the presentation. The webinar can be accessed at the following link: https://www.brighttalk.com/webcast/14675/359682

