iManage Welcomes Stephanie Vaughan as Global Legal AI Practice Director for iManage RAVN

Global hire fills key position as iManage experiences continued growth across all business units

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019, the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Stephanie Vaughan is joining the company as Global Legal AI Practice Director for iManage RAVN. In this role, Vaughan will engage with customers to help them understand and adopt artificial intelligence technology in a practical manner while fostering a culture of innovation in their organizations.



Vaughan is joining iManage from international law firm, Allen & Overy, where she worked in the Market Innovations Group and the Derivatives and Structured Finance Group, delivering global technology focused projects to clients. For these projects, she was involved in everything from design to delivery and ongoing running of the programs. Vaughan started her career in law at Allen & Overy in the banking group and has been on a number of client secondments to major international banks.

"Stephanie's appointment is key for iManage and we are delighted that she has already hit the ground running," said Nick Thomson, General Manager, iManage RAVN. "Her intimate knowledge of law firm operation alongside their challenges, business drivers and approach to innovation is already proving valuable for us as we continuously evolve and hone our offering."

iManage is making strategic hires across the organization as the company continues to steadily grow. Over the last three years, iManage has grown more than threefold. Across the business, iManage provides opportunities to work with the latest technologies, including artificial intelligence, cloud and cyber security to solve real-world problems for professionals.

"Law firms recognize that technology isn't the only element that is needed to nurture a culture of innovation," said Vaughan. "Firms are taking a holistic view of innovation so that they can run their business with efficiency and to stay ahead of the curve when it comes to dealing with evolving challenges, including competition, recruitment, talent retention and more. iManage has the technology and vision to support firms with all this and more - it's an exciting time to join iManage as we continue to grow."

Vaughan is speaking at the Legal Geek North America Conference on the phases of legal innovation. The event takes place June 25 in New York.

