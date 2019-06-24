Greece's most prominent, family-owned hotel group extends the alliance's European footprint with seven luxury hotels

Global Hotel Alliance ("GHA"), the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands and operator of the award-winning, multi-brand loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, today announced that Divani Collection Hotels ("Divani") will join its growing portfolio of over 30 independent brands and 550 hotels in 75 countries, completing a trio of new signings, following the recent addition of the Capella Hotel Group and Sun Resorts.

Founded during the pioneer days of Greek tourism in 1958 by Aristotelis Divanis, the brand has been pre-eminent in the national hospitality industry for six decades. Comprised of four hotels in Athens and three others in Meteora, Larissa and Corfu, Divani's innovative ideas and unique character continue setting unparalleled standards in luxury hospitality, influencing the wider tourism sector across the country.

According to Chris Hartley, GHA's CEO, Divani is the perfect brand for GHA to enter the Greek market: "Greece is one of the most sought-after destinations in the world, and we are very fortunate to have a local brand with such a fabulous family history joining the alliance. We have strong demand into European cities and resorts, and we are particularly delighted to gain such a strong presence in Athens."

Spiros Divanis, CEO of Divani, adds: "After six decades of strong, uninterrupted presence in the Greek tourism sector, the Divani Group continues to be an industry leader, becoming the first ever Greek hotel brand to be part of GHA. We know that we will feel at home among so many like-minded owner-operator brands; and we are confident that we will benefit from both the collaborative approach and extended reach that the alliance will bring us."

The integration of Divani into the alliance and DISCOVERY will be completed by Q4. ?Divani will become the second brand in the alliance using GHA's powerful Opera ("OXI") interface with Protel, after JA Resorts went live in January. Three of the Divani hotels in Athens, namely Divani Apollon Palace Thalasso, Divani Apollon Suites and Divani Caravel Hotel, will be joining Ultratravel Collection, an exclusive portfolio of the alliance's most luxurious properties.

Founded in 2004 with the goal of helping independent, upscale and luxury hotel brands to compete with the global majors, while retaining their individuality, this year GHA celebrates its 15th anniversary.

About Global Hotel Alliance

Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) is the world's largest alliance of independent hotel brands, bringing together more than 30 brands with over 550 hotels in 75 countries. GHA uses a shared technology platform to drive incremental revenues and create cost savings for its member brands. GHA's award-winning loyalty programme, DISCOVERY, provides 15 million members exclusive opportunities to immerse themselves in local culture wherever they travel. For more information, visit globalhotelalliance.com

About Divani Collection Hotels

The Divani Hotel Group is comprised of seven hotels in Greece and has had a strong and successful presence in the Greek hospitality industry for 60 years. Since 1958, our values and ideals spring from a genuine love of hospitality, as well as for catering to the unique needs of each and every guest, thus becoming a leader in our field. Our innovative ideas continue to influence the wider tourism sector in Greece, with our high level of service across all departments, unique character and family atmosphere, setting unparalleled standards in the luxury hospitality industry across the country.

