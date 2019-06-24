Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Continues to Expand its Team of Seasoned M&A Professionals

Dan Martinson Joins Boxwood Partners, LLC

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Boxwood Partners, a mid-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Dan Martinson as the company's newest Analyst.

"We are very excited to welcome Dan Martinson to the Boxwood team, after Deloitte in Richmond," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Boxwood full time, Dan was an Audit Senior in the Audit and Assurance Practice at Deloitte, where he performed audit and advisory services to clients in the consumer product, foodservice distribution, staffing, and healthcare industries. Dan earned his B.S.B.A in Accounting from the E. Claiborne Robins School of Business at the University of Richmond in 2016. While at Richmond, Dan was a pitcher for the Spider baseball team. Dan is also a licensed Certified Public Accountant in the State of Virginia.

"I am excited to be working alongside Patrick, Brian and the Boxwood team after three successful years in Audit at Deloitte. They have built up the firm with an impressive track record providing top-tier middle-market Mergers and Acquisitions advisory to a number of impressive clients."

Boxwood Partners' most recent hire comes as Boxwood continues to expand its list of high profile engagements with leading middle market clients. "Dan will play a key role in continuing to expand our firm as we focus on providing top service to our clients throughout the transaction process. Our success thus far has provided us with the opportunity to make key additions like Dan with outstanding prior experience. We look forward to the key contributions he will bring to our firm as our client base continues to grow," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

About Boxwood Partners, LLC:

Boxwood Partners (www.boxwoodpartnersllc.com), is a mid-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give our clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, hedge funds and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention and service they deserve.

SOURCE: Boxwood Partners LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549648/Boxwood-Continues-to-Expand-its-Team-of-Seasoned-MA-Professionals