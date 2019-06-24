SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005334/en/

Global Pumps Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The global pumps market is poised to witness an impressive spend momentum owing to an exponential demand for centrifugal pumps from the water treatment industry. These pumps are energy efficient and account for their extensive usage for water management and water cycling purposes. Despite the prospects of growth, a highly volatile price of steel that is one of the crucial raw materials to manufacture pumps will result in a significant hike in the price of procuring pumps. Request your free sample copy of this pumps market procurement intelligence report here!

In the US, the recent increase in oil and gas extraction activities are spurring the demand for pumps. However, an imbalance in the demand and supply of steel ratio will trigger a significant increase in the price of pump components in the region. An incremental expenditure allocated to utility projects such as wastewater treatment and recycling will propel the demand for positive displacement pumps in APAC during the forecast period. This will further drive the spend growth of the pumps market in these regions.

The aim of this pumps market procurement intelligence report is to help buyers create a tangible strategy that befits the changing trends of this market. It offers actionable data on the current and future pumps supply market overview. Also, insights into the pumps market spend analysis will aid buyers to determine the total cost of ownership outlook and strategies to cut down on costs. Ask for a customized version of this pumps market procurement intelligence report here for free.

"Production capacity is one of the critical supplier selection criteria that testifies the supplier's ability to meet demand and handle demand fluctuations," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This pumps market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Market share of positive displacement pumps is expected to increase

Spend on pumps will be driven by the growth of end-user industries such as oil and gas, water treatment, agriculture, and construction

Buy the complete pumps market procurement intelligence report here to explore its complete scope of coverage.

SpendEdge is now offering limited time discounts on report purchases. Buy two reports and get the third one for free

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the facility management category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The report offers information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Pumps

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Pumps supply market overview

Interested to know more about the scope of our market intelligence reports? Download a FREE sample

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Want customized information from our pumps market procurement intelligence report? Get in touch

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

To view this the complete table of contents for the market intelligence report, Download a FREE sample

Do you purchase multiple reports in a year? Our subscription platform, SpendEdge Insights, provides ready-to-use procurement research reports for multiple categories. Now access the latest supplier news, innovation landscape, markets insights, supply market forecasts, and much more at the click of a button. Start your 7-day FREE trial now.

Related Reports:

Global HVAC Equipment Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

Global Solid Waste Management Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions. To know more, https://www.spendedge.com/request-free-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005334/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us