Increasing Potential of Wireless Communication Modules Boosting the Demand for High-End Consumer Electronics and Autonomous Vehicles in MEMS Market: IndustryARC

HYDERABAD, India, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) market reached a value of $12 billion in 2018, and estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period 2019-2025. The market growth is majorly based on high adoption of wearable devices and smartphones technology by establishing path for interconnected devices.

The MEMS market is poised to grow at a rapid pace, where consumer electronics is the leading end-user segment which is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16% during the forecast period 2019-2025. Currently, RF MEMS a wireless communications technology is growing extensively in consumer electronics segment. RF MEMS overcomes the inefficient wideband antenna and turn it into an efficient tuned antenna. The RF MEMS serves at a very moderate loss, capable of changing antenna's resonant frequency and operates more efficiently. RF MEMS are incorporated into smartphones, tables, and consumer monitoring devices, and create excellent linearity in between the smart devices; thereby driving the MEMS market. Additionally, the automotive industry is incorporating MEMS technology in vehicles, which comprise of electronic systems to keep a regular check on car components. These systems are operable with the help of MEMS sensors systems. Increase in manufacturing of autonomous car is creating lucrative opportunity for MEMS market.

To access / purchase the full report browse the link below

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15575/mems-market.html

Apart from consumer electronics; automotive, defense, mining, oil and gas industries are also using MEMS integrated technology in various wearable devices to improve army and workers safety and increase work efficiency. For instance, Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is interested to adopt technologies that can address injury prevention in the British Army by usage of wearable technology which was recorded as 58% due to Muscular-skeletal Injury (MSKI), 1.6% due to Heat and Non-Freezing Cold Injuries (NFCI) and 5% medically downgraded personnel due to Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NHIL) in December 2017. Hence, wide application of wearable creates an opportunity for wearable manufacturer and boost the growth of MEMS market.

In 2018, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region generated the highest market share accounted 34%, followed by North America. In the upcoming years, number of investments is expected in Indian consumer electronics industry. For instance, as per the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is the world's second largest manufacturer of mobile phones, with 120 factories as of July 2018, and production of around 225 million mobile units during 2017-2018. Among major developments, Samsung announced an investment of $746m to expand its manufacturing capacity in India from 68 million units to 120 million units. As MEMS is correlated to consumer electronics, the progressive investment is an opportunity for MEMS market to continue its growth.

MEMS Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing advancement related to low power consumption and high performance in MEMS sensors

MEMS sensors along with integration of IoT technologies are registering growth with rising demand from microphones, speakers, smartphones, and wearable devices. Sensors such as MEMS Accelerometer helped significantly to lower power consumption, and MEMS gyroscopes to enhance device functionality. The integration of these sensors into portable devices will boost the market growth significantly.

MEMS sensors along with integration of IoT technologies are registering growth with rising demand from microphones, speakers, smartphones, and wearable devices. Sensors such as MEMS Accelerometer helped significantly to lower power consumption, and MEMS gyroscopes to enhance device functionality. The integration of these sensors into portable devices will boost the market growth significantly. Government regulations for passenger vehicles

In recent years, automotive manufacturers faced some of the government regulations addressing environmental imperatives and vehicle safety. In March 2019 , the European Commission proposed a revision of the General Safety Regulations to make autonomous safety technologies a mandatory requirement for vehicles manufactured in Europe , in a bid to bring down accident level in the region. Stringent regulations are pushing automotive manufacturers to implement the latest sensor-based systems. Implementation of systems for tire monitoring, electronic stability control, anti-locking braking, and advanced assistance drive are driving increased adoption of the MEMS market.

R&D Investment and Initiative, Funding:

In July 2018, Intel Corp. partnered with SiTime Corp. to integrate its 5G multi-mode radio modems. SiTime expects this integration to enhance performance and capacity of its 5G customers.

Austria-based USound that deals in micro-speakers, received investment amounting $30m in initial months of 2019. So far the company has produced up to 100,000 micro-speakers, and begun investing for development of second generation of MEMS speakers.

Get a quote of MEMS Market Report from one of our sales representatives

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15575

The Major Players in this Market

The major players in the MEMS market are Broadcom Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments, STMicroelectronics, Qorvo, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Knowles Electronics, LLC, NXP Semiconductors, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., SAMSUNG and others.

The companies mentioned have been continuously focusing on new approaches to sustain MEMS growth. Such developments and collaboration will drive the next round of utilization across the electronic, automotive, and healthcare industries, aerospace and defense and other industries.

STMicroelectronics offers a wide range of MEMS and sensor functionalities for several end user industries. STMicroelectronics is providing a complete range of suitable products and predictive maintenance systems. In February 2019, Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors collaborated to provide IoT developers wireless connectivity and processing that will reduce the connectivity time. The partnership will provide full range of Wi-Fi solutions across the industrial, automotive and IoT areas.

Conclusion

Increasing adoption of smart devices in electronics gadgets such a smartphones, wearable devices, with ability to track motion and fitness performance accurately using sensors, accelerometer gyroscopes and others are rapidly boosting the growth of MEMS market. Apart from consumer electronics, automotive industry also play a vital role, as rising concern of accidents has increased the deployment of safety technologies mandatory in the automotive. The MEMS manufacturers are focusing on new cost-effective approaches that work without compromising with quality. Additionally, wide application of MEMS in electronics, automotive and aerospace & defense industry is positively impacting the MEMS market growth.

About IndustryARC:

IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications market research. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business. Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.

Media Contact:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

Sales Manager

Email: sales@industryarc.com

Contact Sales: +1-614-588-8538

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660951/IndustryARC_Logo.jpg