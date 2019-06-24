Findit, Inc.: Findit Offers Everyone the Ability to Get The Web Pages They Want Indexed in Findit Search By Submitting The URLs Free

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Findit, Inc. (OTC PINK: FDIT) a Nevada Corporation helps web pages get indexed in Findit search results.

Findit is the complete social media content management platform that also provides members with guaranteed search results in Findit's interactive search engine. Anyone that wants web pages indexed in Findit Search can now do so by submitting the URL of the web pages or the entire website they want indexed in Findit Search, free. By submitting the web pages you want to be indexed in Findit search it guarantees that these pages will be indexed in Findit Search results. By doing this, you provide anyone searching Findit the ability to see your web pages appear in Findit Search results.

Previously, Findit charged a nominal fee for submitting URLs to index in Findit Search. The nominal fee was removed this past week to unlock the barrier for anyone that is looking to increase their overall online presence through Findit by giving them one more online tool to manage all of the content they want people to see about them or their company in Findit. Now, anyone looking to have their web pages indexed in a search engine can do so, on Findit. Free of charge. This can include podcasts, video, blog pages along with their e-commerce stores, articles written about them any pages they want, excluding pornography.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "Findit is the complete content management platform site, giving anyone who wants to use it, a single place to create the content they want seen shared and indexed. This can be status updates, pictures, podcasts, videos, articles and more. Members of Findit can then share these pieces of content to other social sites. Even visitors who are not members can share the content they are viewing on the site across their social platforms. And now, you can take your content that is on another website or other URL or URLs and have them index in Findit free of charge, guaranteeing that your content is indexing in Findit's Search engine."

Submitting web pages or websites you want indexed in Findit Search is very easy. Findit provides an interface to upload a CSV file or manually submit URLs. In addition to submitting the URLs, Findit provides and area for a title and description that Findit uses to index the page and return queries matching the information submitted.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z8vsGjaqVNM

How To Submit Your URLs To Index Into Findit Search

The first step is very easy, you create your Findit account. After that, pick the web pages you want Findit to index and submit them either individually or through a CSV file. Findit indexes all web pages submitted as well as all content posted into Findit account sites. Findit currently does not crawl web pages on its own. Only content directly submitted into Findit is indexed.

Once the URLs are picked that you want to have indexed in Findit Search you can enter a title that includes up to 80 characters and a description that can include up to 220 characters. These words are what will produce matches in search queries. The best titles and descriptions are the ones that most people would place in a search to return the pages you want them to find. You can submit the same web page URL multiple times with various titles and descriptions to increase the probability of indexing in Findit.

Benefits of Indexing in Findit Search

Findit Search is interactive and only returns search results that were submitted to Findit or content on Findit. To ensure your web pages index in Findit is completely up to you. Having your web pages indexed in Findit will ensure that they will show up in Findit Search .

Make sure your Social Media online marketing and SEO campaign is including Findit.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uAv8hIP4GU

About Findit, Inc.

Findit, Inc., owns Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit Search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit Search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit offers News and Press Release Distribution. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increased brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

