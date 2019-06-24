Non-Investment Grade Experience Creates Opportunities for Insurance Companies

New England Asset Management, Inc. (NEAM) announces a strategic sub-advisory relationship with DDJ Capital Management, LLC. DDJ, an investment advisor specializing in managing non-investment grade fixed income assets, will bring their experience to NEAM's insurance company clients and prospects.

"We are extremely excited to begin working with DDJ Capital Management," commented Bill Rotatori, NEAM Chairman and CEO. "David Breazzano and his team of investment professionals have established an impressive over 20-year track record investing in the below investment grade markets.* Their experience in bank loans and high-yield bonds, with a particular focus on middle market investment opportunities, is outstanding and will expand the depth and breadth of offerings for our insurance clients and prospects."

Since its inception in 1996, DDJ, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission, has focused on identifying investment opportunities in non-investment grade companies. DDJ, which was co-founded by its Chief Investment Officer David Breazzano, believes that its disciplined investment philosophy together with an exhaustive research process appeals to institutional clients seeking attractive risk-adjusted rates of return throughout various market cycles. DDJ's clients include large corporate and public retirement plans, Taft-Hartley plans, asset managers and other institutional clients.

Mr. Breazzano expressed DDJ's similar sentiment regarding the new sub-advisory relationship, stating "DDJ believes that its customized high-yield offerings, which should complement NEAM's existing higher quality suite of offerings, will align nicely with the long-term investment objectives of NEAM's insurance company clients. We are looking forward to working closely with the NEAM senior management team to establish a business relationship that will benefit both of our organizations and clients for years to come."

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

New England Asset Management, Inc. is a registered investment adviser, registered with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. This designation does not imply a certain level of skill or training. New England Asset Management Limited is registered in Ireland with a branch office in the UK. New England Asset Management Limited is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland. NEAM is a wholly-owned subsidiary of General Re Corporation. General Re Corporation, a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., is a holding company for global reinsurance and related operations.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005045/en/

Contacts:

NEAM

Marie Callahan

860 676 8722, marie.callahan@neamgroup.com