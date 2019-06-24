Today, StatPro Group plc, ("StatPro", "the Group", AIM: SOG), the AIM listed provider of cloud-based portfolio analytics and asset pricing services for the global asset management industry, and the Corporate and Investment Bank of J.P. Morgan (NYSE: JPM) announced a strategic partnership to develop Multi-Asset Risk and Performance Attribution capabilities for Asset Managers through J.P. Morgan's flagship data and analytics platform.

This solution will combine J.P. Morgan's Fixed Income expertise in Benchmark Indices and Analytics with StatPro's cloud-based portfolio analytics technology, enabling front-office decision makers to manage their risk and performance dynamically. At launch, the service will be immediately available to European and Asian multi-asset clients, and an early adopter programme will begin for clients in North America, where StatPro will leverage J.P. Morgan's coverage in US Securitized Products to expand its cross-asset capabilities.

Justin Wheatley, StatPro Group CEO, said, "We are delighted to make our services available to J.P. Morgan's clients on the J.P. Morgan digital platform. We believe the combination of J.P. Morgan's data and analytics capabilities and our many years of investment into our award-winning Revolution platform, will offer clients a truly differentiated product, and this partnership will be a significant contributor to our growth in the years to come

StatPro supports a fully integrated platform for risk and performance attribution, asset liability management, and portfolio hedging and construction, which helps clients increase their transparency, consistency, and repeatability of their investment strategies and risk management process. The full breadth of StatPro's portfolio analytics solution will be integrated into J.P. Morgan's digital platform, providing clients with a seamless experience.

Samik Chandarana, Head of Data Analytics, Applied AI ML at J.P. Morgan, commented, "This partnership marks the first step in a comprehensive range of analytics services we will be bringing to clients through our digital platform. We are excited to partner with StatPro, whose high-performance cloud-based technology, combined with our expertise in data and Analytics and our place in the market, will offer clients a genuine alternative in portfolio analytics at a time of consolidation amongst other providers."

About StatPro

StatPro Group (www.statpro.com) provides cloud-based portfolio analytics, asset data services and data management tools for the global asset management industry and asset management service providers.

The Group has 10 offices in Europe, North America, South Africa and Australia, servicing around 450 clients in 40 countries. It is organised into three divisions: Revolution, Source: StatPro and Infovest.

Revolution is a global provider of award-winning portfolio analytics solutions. The cloud-based platform offers vital analysis of portfolio performance, attribution, risk and compliance. Revolution helps clients reduce costs, improve client communication and control investment decisions.

Source: StatPro is a global market data business and provides Data-as-a-Service to Revolution to enable analytics. The division's integrated and global data coverage includes millions of securities covering the full range of financial instruments and benchmarks.

Infovest, supplies data management solutions for the global asset management market, including data warehouse technology, ETL, compliance and reporting tools as well as portfolio management solutions.

StatPro Group plc shares are listed on AIM.

About J.P. Morgan's Corporate Investment Bank

J.P. Morgan's Corporate Investment Bank is a global leader across banking, markets and investor services. The world's most important corporations, governments and institutions entrust us with their business in more than 100 countries. With $24 trillion of assets under custody and $444 billion in deposits, the Corporate Investment Bank provides strategic advice, raises capital, manages risk and extends liquidity in markets around the world. Further information about J.P. Morgan is available at www.jpmorgan.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005351/en/

Contacts:

StatPro Group plc

Justin Wheatley, Chief Executive

+44 (0) 20 8410 9876

Andrew Fabian, Finance Director



Panmure Gordon Nomad and Broker

Corporate Finance Freddy Crossley Fabien Holler

+44 (0) 20 7886 2500

Corporate Broking -James Stearns



Instinctif Partners

Adrian Duffield/Kay Larsen/Chantal Woolcock

+44 (0) 20 7457 2020



J.P. Morgan

Jessica Francisco

+1 (212) 270 1719

Patrick Burton

+44 (0) 20 7134 9041