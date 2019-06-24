Extraordinary general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 17/2019





Today on June 24, 2019, an extraordinary general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the proposals from the board of directors to

implement a long terms incentive program and to authorise the board of directors to issue warrants to the company's key employees and executive management; and

authorise the board of directors to amend terms of previously issued warrants.

The full proposals were set out in regulatory release 12/2019.

Copenhagen, June 24, 2019

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

