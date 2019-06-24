sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,57 Euro		+0,23
+3,13 %
WKN: A2JNTW ISIN: DK0060952240 Ticker-Symbol: 9C8 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BETTER COLLECTIVE A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
24.06.2019 | 16:05
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Extraordinary general meeting in Better Collective A/S

Regulatory Release 17/2019


Today on June 24, 2019, an extraordinary general meeting of Better Collective was held at Toldbodgade 12, 1253 Copenhagen K

At the meeting, the shareholders approved the proposals from the board of directors to

  • implement a long terms incentive program and to authorise the board of directors to issue warrants to the company's key employees and executive management; and
  • authorise the board of directors to amend terms of previously issued warrants.

The full proposals were set out in regulatory release 12/2019.

Copenhagen, June 24, 2019

Board of directors of Better Collective A/S

Contacts
Investor Relations: Christina Bastius Thomsen +45 2363 8844
e-mail: investor@bettercollective.com

This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 4:00 p.m. CET on June 24, 2019.

About Better Collective
Better Collective'svision is to empower iGamers through transparency and technology - this is what has made them the world's leading developer of digital platforms for betting tips, bookmaker information and iGaming communities. Better Collective's portfolio includes more than 2,000+ websites and products. This includes bettingexpert.com, the trusted home of tips from expert tipsters and in depth betting theory, and SmartBets, the odds comparison platform made personal.

Attachment

  • BC regulatory release no. 17_2019_EGM_2019.06.24 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/2e90ef69-985e-4f33-88d7-b9161eda64f8)

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)