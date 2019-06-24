SDRPY Opens Office in Al-Jawf Province of Yemen

AL HAZM, Yemen, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has announced the opening of its office in Al-Jawf Governorate and the start of full-scale field monitoring in the province to identify needs for priority development projects. Mr. Ali Aldosari has been appointed office director.

"The program is keen to implement sustainable development projects," said Saudi Ambassador to Yemen and SDRPY Supervisor Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber. "These projects heighten the impact of our positive contributions to Yemeni society."

Al Jaber added that the projects and initiatives the program is carrying out in Yemen's various governorates have taken into account the best practices applied to such work in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. SDRPY is contracting with consulting companies specialized in the fields of construction and supply of machinery and equipment, which the program is providing in support of Saudi Arabia's brothers and sisters in Yemen.

For his part, SDRPY Al-Jawf Office Director Ali Aldosari said that field research carried out by the program's personnel in the governorate included visits to the directorates of Al Hazm and Khabb wa ash Sha'af, and specifically the villages of Alyetmah, Alashah and Almarazeeq. Appropriate studies and needs assessments have been conducted in preparation for implementation of projects in the region.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPY

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPY

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4Q

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927514/Al_Jawf_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/927515/Al_Jawf_2.jpg