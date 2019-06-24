Endeavour Mining Corporation: Endeavour Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

ENDEAVOUR ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
View News Release in PDF Format
George Town, 24 June, 2019 - Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSX:EDV)(OTCQX:EDVMF) is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held on Monday, June 24, 2019 were duly passed.
The results for each of the matters voted upon at the meeting are set out below:
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|Elect as a Director:
|Michael Beckett
|74,482,016
|83.08%
|15,163,711
|16.92%
|James Askew
|89,311,109
|99.63%
|334,618
|0.37%
|Olivier Colom
|74,945,681
|83.60%
|14,700,046
|16.40%
|Livia Mahler
|89,596,299
|99.94%
|49,428
|0.06%
|Wayne McManus
|74,480,924
|83.08%
|15,164,803
|16.92%
|Sébastien de Montessus
|89,559,167
|99.90%
|86,560
|0.10%
|Naguib Sawiris
|86,889,954
|96.93%
|2,755,773
|3.07%
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|% OF VOTES CAST
WITHHELD
|Appointment of Auditors
|92,328,644
|99.87%
|121,816
|0.13%
|RESOLUTION
|VOTES CAST
FOR
|% OF VOTES CAST
FOR
|VOTES CAST
AGAINST
|% OF VOTES CAST
AGAINST
|Say on Pay
|71,341,929
|79.58%
|18,303,798
|20.42%
CONTACT INFORMATION
|Martino De Ciccio
VP - Strategy & Investor Relations
+44 203 640 8665
mdeciccio@endeavourmining.com
ABOUT ENDEAVOUR MINING CORPORATION
Endeavour Mining is a TSX listed intermediate African gold producer with a solid track record of operational excellence, project development and exploration in the highly prospective Birimian greenstone belt in West Africa. Endeavour is focused on offering both near-term and long-term growth opportunities with its project pipeline and its exploration strategy, while generating immediate cash flow from its operations.
Endeavour operates 4 mines across Côte d'Ivoire (Agbaou and Ity) and Burkina Faso (Houndé, Karma) which are expected to produce 615-695koz in 2019 at an AISC of $760-810/oz.
For more information, please visit www.endeavourmining.com.
Corporate Office: 5 Young St, Kensington, London W8 5EH, UK
Attachment
- EDV AGM Votes Results 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/55319c03-a0b0-4f3d-91b0-5a4ab2bfdffd)