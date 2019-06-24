Infiniti Research, a market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of their latest customer satisfaction analysis for a packaging company. The study highlights how the experts at Infiniti Research helped the packaging company to measure customer satisfaction and make changes in their processes to enhance customer loyalty. Also, the study explains how Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis helped the client to understand the satisfaction rate of customers regarding various packaging materials and develop a customer-segment specific action plan.

As packaging highly influences customer's buying behavior, it has become important for packaging companies to constantly measure customer satisfaction and devise value maximization strategies to enhance customer loyalty. Also, measuring customer satisfaction is essential for packaging companies to understand customers' needs and expectations and adapt to them. Customer satisfaction analysis helps companies refocus attention on customers' needs and create products based on market requirements.

The business challenge: The client is a packaging company based out of Ireland. The client was facing difficulties in adapting to rapid market changes and assessing market needs and requirements. With this, the client witnessed a dip in their overall sales rate and started losing customers to their competitors. The client, therefore, approached Infiniti Research for a solution. With Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis solution, the client wanted to efficiently segment their customers and target their unique needs to drive customer loyalty. Furthermore, with Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis, the client also wanted to identify reasons behind customer churn, understand customers' perspective on their products, and identify competitors' unique strategies that drive customer satisfaction.

The solution offered: The experts at Infiniti Research conducted customer surveys and analyzed factors such as customer needs, buying behavior, and their satisfaction level. The insights obtained from Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis helped the client to differentiate their product offering according to the market demand. With Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis, the client was also able to understand the increasing demand for sustainable packaging material and focus more on producing sustainable packaging material. Furthermore, the client was able to enhance their sales rate and customer lifetime value.

Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis helped the client to

Understand evolving customer needs and adapt to the competitive marketplace

Enhance brand loyalty and customer experience

Infiniti's customer satisfaction analysis offered predictive insights on

Increasing customer retention and reducing churn rate

Analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of the company

