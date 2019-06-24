WaykiChain(WICC) Partners with CTFEX, the World's First Unicorn Investment Exchange Platform

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / WaykiChain, the leading block chain project which has always been committed to providing solutions to pain points of various industries. A leading case to this, the unprecedented cooperation reached by WaykiChain and CTFEX, a world's first unicorn investment transfer platform, builds a blockchain based bridge connecting the traditional investors and the crypto market.

What is CTFEX?

CTFEX (Coin Traded Fund Exchange) is the world's first equity investment transfer platform.

CTFEX devotes to solve the three major pain points in traditional investment industry: high investment thresholds for startups, poor investment liquidity and difficult cross-border investment. CTFEX provides private fund investors with investment opportunity, exit channel and easy access to high-quality unicorn companies. By now, CTFEX has reached cooperation with Jinri Toutiao, Meituan, MINI etc. top-level enterprises with over $70 billion latest market valuation.

Cooperation Model between WaykiChain (WICC) & CTFEX

WaykiChain here to provide CTFEX with advanced blockchain technology to realize the assets cryptomonetization, help global investors get an easy and safe channel to to ensure the authenticity, convenience and security of Investment share transfer from unicorn projects.

WaykiChain, as a leading project in blockchain industry takes the whole industry huge step forward to expand the entire market layout.

Hundreds of Million Flow into Crypto Market?

--Easier Investment, Safer Capital, Higher Profit

The unprecedented investment route provided by CTFEX seeks to achieve the following objectives to varying degrees for participants: growth and preservation of capital. Meanwhile, it provides investors with transparent investment vouchers.

This strategic partnership between WaykiChain and CTFEX establishes the bridge between traditional investors and the cryptocurrency market, general investors and rarest high-threshold investment opportunities, as well as venture investors and safe and transparent investment channels.

The further cooperation with other unicorn companies will allow hundreds of millions of assets flow into the cryptocurrency market, intensively increase the market value, expand the market volume and drive out the revolutionary layout of global traditional investment industry. Moreover, it will be beneficial to broader market layout of blockchain industry and better prospects!

