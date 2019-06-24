Fidelity Special Values Plc - Directorate Appointments

Fidelity Special Values PLC ("the Company")

Board Appointments

The Board of Fidelity Special Values PLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Boyle as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 24 June 2019. Claire will become Chairman of the Audit Committee when Sharon Brown, the current Audit Committee Chairman, steps down from the Board at the Annual General Meeting to be held on 12 December 2019 as she will have completed her nine year tenure. Claire will also serve as a member of the Management Engagement and Nomination Committees of the Board.

Claire qualified as a chartered accountant with Coopers & Lybrand in 1993 and has over 17 years' experience working in finance and equity investment management running portfolios over a wide range of sectors for international corporate, Government, State and retail clients, including unit and investment trusts. She was a Partner at Oxburgh Partners LLP with responsibility for their European Equity Hedge Fund. Prior to that she was a European Equity Fund Manager at American Express Asset Management, where her role included both portfolio management and business development. She started her investment career with Robert Fleming Investment Management. Claire is a non-executive director and Chair of the Audit Committee of Aberdeen Japan Investment Trust Plc.

The Board is also pleased to announce the appointment of Alison McGregor as an independent non-executive director of the Company with effect from 1stJanuary 2020. Alison is a non-executive director of CBI (Confederation of British Industries), Scottish Power Energy Networks Holdings and Beatson Cancer Charity and is an Advisor to the Board at Glasgow University Adam Smith Business School. She is also Co-Chair of the Scottish Apprenticeship Advisory Board. In 2019, Alison was awarded the Women in Banking and Finance UK award for achievement and the Action for Children Woman of Influence in Business. In 2017, she was the Scottish Women's Awards Corporate Leader of the Year. Previously, Alison was the CEO of HSBC Scotland from 2014 to December 2018, the Chair of CBI Scotland and a non-executive director of Scottish Enterprise.

There is no other information to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R in respect of Ms Boyle and Ms McGregor. As at the date of this announcement, they had no beneficial interests in the ordinary shares of the Company.

Bonita Guntrip

FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

Tel: 01737 837320

24 June 2019