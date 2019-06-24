Global Series Highly Focused on the Customer Experience Launches in Cities in the U.S., Mexico and Europe

SugarCRM Inc., the company that helps organizations deliver exceptional customer experiences, today announced SugarConnection, a global event series exclusively for Sugar and Salesfusion customers and strategic partners.

SugarConnection is the company's new global customer event series taking place in cities worldwide from August November. Each event will offer customers a unique opportunity to learn how to deploy Sugar's rapidly-growing suite of customer experience solutions to increase revenue, deliver superior customer care and maximize loyalty.

Attendees can expect a highly-focused customer series that takes the best of Sugar directly to locations where customers work and live, including San Francisco, Boston, Paris, and Mexico City. The series will make it even easier for them to connect with industry experts and gain in-depth coaching on the Sugar platform.

With the recent additions of Salesfusion and Collabspot, Sugar is leading the next generation of customer experience innovators, empowering companies to strengthen existing customer relationships, create new ones through actionable insights and intelligent automation and better understand their customers at every stage of the sales, marketing and service cycles. SugarConnection provides customers with a rare opportunity to make personal connections with customer experience peers, hear industry best practices, learn more about the "New Sugar" and get a first look at innovations that can help them achieve a competitive edge.

"This is more than a simple replacement of our wildly popular SugarCon event," said Chris Pennington, Chief Customer Officer of SugarCRM. "With SugarConnection, we're breaking the mold for traditional conferences and evolving to meet the demands of a changing and fiercely competitive marketplace. We know our customers are facing unparalleled challenges and opportunities in their industries, and we're committed to helping them amplify their competitive advantage to create customers for life. Sugar is strategically and rapidly evolving our business every day to make our customers more competitive and successful, and it's going to be an exciting time as we welcome our new and returning customers and partners to this series."

SugarConnection will be hosted in San Francisco, Boston, Paris and Mexico City. Registration is now open for the first event, which will be held at the Mission Bay Conference Center in San Francisco, California, on August 6, 2019. Dates and venues for the other roadshows will be announced shortly and are expected to sell out quickly. Customers can learn more and reserve their spots here

