Global EVOH Films for Packaging Market to Benefit From Rising Demand for Blown Film Types of Products - QYR Consulting

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) is a glossy, crystal clear, and flexible thermoplastic copolymer having significantly high resistance to organic solvents, oils, and hydrocarbons and exceptional flex crack resistance. Usually, EVOH films are not or only gradually biodegradable. If properly incinerated, EVOH waste does not produce harmful or toxic by-products. As per FDA regulations, several EVOH grades are applicable for pharmaceutical, medical, and food packaging because of their inertness, high chemical resistance, and low odor.

EVOH films for packaging are used to increase the shelf life of food products. EVOH is largely used for atmosphere packaging where a certain type of atmosphere is trapped inside the package to keep the food fresh and healthy. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, a Japanese chemicals company, announced in May 2019 that it has planned to boost its US production of EVOH resin in anticipation of strong demand in the near future. At its consolidated subsidiary Noltex LLC, Mitsubishi Chemical will increase the production capacity of SoarnoL EVOH resin by 3,000 tons to 41,000 tons annually.

Market Dynamics

High use of EVOH in the food and beverage industry, especially to avoid food contamination, is expected to fuel the demand in the global EVOH films for packaging market. The need for innovative packaging solutions in the food and beverage and also other industries to attract environmentally-conscious consumers is foreseen to further augment the demand for EVOH films for packaging.

However, there are some factors hindering the growth of the global EVOH films for packaging market. For instance, even though EVOH films are not usually biodegradable, the copolymerization of EVOH with other monomers such as polyvinyl alcohol could increase the decomposition rate. Moreover, the EVOH oxygen barrier layer tends to gum up after reprocessing, which could make the recycling of EVOH films difficult.

Among product types, blown film is prophesied to collect a telling share of the global EVOH films for packaging market. Compared to extruded or cast films, it generally exhibits a better balance of mechanical properties. One of the common methods of making plastic films for the packaging industry is blown film extrusion. Researchers predict the application segment of pouches to account for a substantial share of the global market during the course of the forecast period. High use of pouches in the packaging industry is anticipated to support the market growth of this segment.

Regionally, Europe is prognosticated to show remarkable growth in the global EVOH films for packaging market due to high focus on resource efficiency and innovation in the packaging industry. On the other hand, increasing use of e-commerce in the region is helping manufacturers of EVOH films for packaging to ensure strong economic growth of their business.

The analysts authoring the report have profiled key players of the global EVOH films for packaging market such as Mondi Group, FLAIR Flexible Packaging Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group Plc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Group, Kuraray Co. Ltd, Schur Flexibles Holding GesmbH, Amcor Ltd, Winpak Ltd., Berry Global Inc., and Coveris Holdings S.A.

The report on the global EVOH films for packaging market is compiled with the use of latest primary and secondary research techniques. The sources used to gather information and collect critical data on the global market are highly reliable and authentic. The researchers made it a point to validate and revalidate all of the assumptions and calculations presented in the report. The research study offers a deep evaluation of the global market with key focus on SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, and industrial chain analysis.

