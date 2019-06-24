Quantzig, a leading analytics advisory firm that offers customized analytics solutions, has announced the completion of their new article on purchase order flow management. Organizing and streamlining purchase order flow management often involves time-intensive processes that consume valuable employee resources. Inefficient workflows have a significant effect on the bottom line of your business. Purchase order management workflows are one of the internal business systems that often grows from a manual, legacy process to an area that needs to keep up with technological improvements in other areas of the business.

"Purchase order flow management can help companies to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and streamline document management and authorization processes," says a supply chain analytics expert from Quantzig.

If any business fails at purchase order management, it can lead to chaos in the procurement and finance department. Therefore, managing purchase orders become very crucial for organizations to have a lean supply chain system.

Best practices for purchase order flow management

Assess existing workflow

Businesses need to track and analyze the existing process as designed and used on a day-to-day basis to have an efficient purchase order flow management. An in-depth analysis of purchase order workflow can help in identifying bottlenecks in the manual purchase order system. Additionally, businesses can plan the purchase order lifecycle and address other inefficiencies in business operations.

Establish a central supplier directory

To improve purchase order flow management, companies should have a central supplier directory. This can help them in improving the quality of the supplier's information as well as communication across the different levels of an organization. Furthermore, centralized repositories can help in reducing the level of effort needed to retrieve and manage information throughout the organization.

Improve authorization processes

Inefficient authorization process sometimes sabotages the purchase order flow management. An organization can face disruption in the purchase order management process if it practices manual paper processes. Therefore, it is important to have a proper purchase order management system, organizations need to improve the authorization process.

