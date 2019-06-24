For the second consecutive year, Teleperformance was honored for industry-leading best practices

Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), the global leader in outsourced omnichannel customer experience management, today announced it received for the second year in a row the Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award from Frost Sullivan for global best practices in compliance, security and privacy.

Teleperformance's differentiated offerings that contributed to the recognition include:

A dedicated security organization that operates autonomously from the IT division;

A Security Risk Assessment (SRA) that examines clients' operations in detail to provide complete security diagnostics, vulnerabilities, risk mitigation, and reduction plans, as well as ongoing monitoring of government regulations;

A world-class, C-level Security Council created to discuss, track and evaluate Global Essential Security Policies (GESP), procedures and market threats as well as oversee changes to company policy;

A secure environment, the Virtual Briefing Center (VBC), where clients and prospects can safely conduct an extensive, real-time, high definition virtual tour of multiple sites;

Binding Corporate Rules (BCRs) approval both as a data controller and data processor.

"Our completely independent analysis concluded that Teleperformance has made a signifigant investment to take a rigorous and integrated approach to compliance, security and privacy, said Michael DeSalles, Principal Analyst, Digital Transformation, Frost Sullivan. With more than 100 certified security analysts, Teleperformance's experts carry out industry-leading security strategies that utilize the latest available technology to proactively combat on behalf of their clients data breach and fraud."

Daniel Julien, Chairman and Group CEO, Teleperformance Group, added: "Excellence in global security, privacy and compliance including GDPR and BCRs, is critical for Teleperformance and our clients. As the worldwide leader in our industry our goal to set the highest standards and best-in-class practices possible for client and customer protection and satisfaction. We are again honored to be independently recognized by Frost Sullivan for excellence."

Teleperformance has garnered over 30 Frost Sullivan Awards over the last eight years in every major region of the world. It has been recognized for excellence in categories such as Customer Value Enhancement, Growth Excellence of the Year, Industry Innovation and Advancement, Market Leadership, Company of the Year in all world regions, Outsourcer of the Year, Product Differentiation Excellence, Competitive Strategy Innovation, Customer Service Leadership and Green Excellence.

