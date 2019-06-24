Regulatory News:

Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Day of the transaction Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN) Total daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares Market SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 18/06/2019 FR0000050809 20,000 95.2 Euronext

Transfer carried out on 17 June 2019 under the "Share Incentive Plan SIP" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.

Trading day Type of transaction Number of shares Weighted average price (EUR) Total amount (EUR) 17/06/2019 Transfer 121 N/A N/A

Detail transaction by transaction

Name of the Issuer Identity code of the Issuer Name of the Broker Identity code of the Broker Day/Hour of the transaction (CET) (CET) Identity code of the financial instrument Price per unit Currency Quantity bought Identity code of the Market Reference number of the transaction Purpose of the buyback SOPRA STERIA 96950020QIOHAAK9V551 ODDO CIE 585 2019-06-18T10:26:16+02:00 FR0000050809 95.2 euro 20,000 025 34373993 Employee share

