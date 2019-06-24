Regulatory News:
Pursuant to implementing Directive of Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on the abuses of market and in accordance with Article 241-4 of the AMF General Regulation, Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby discloses the transactions in its own shares
Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Day of the transaction
Identity code of the financial instrument (Code ISIN)
Total daily volume (in number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
Market
SOPRA STERIA
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
18/06/2019
FR0000050809
20,000
95.2
Euronext
Transfer carried out on 17 June 2019 under the "Share Incentive Plan SIP" employee share ownership plan implemented by Sopra Steria Group in the United Kingdom, the aim of which is to award free Sopra Steria shares to UK employees participating in the SIP in a ratio of one free share per share subscribed for.
Trading day
Type of transaction
Number of shares
Weighted average price (EUR)
Total amount (EUR)
17/06/2019
Transfer
121
N/A
N/A
Detail transaction by transaction
Name of the Issuer
Identity code of the Issuer
Name of the Broker
Identity code of the Broker
Day/Hour of the transaction (CET)
(CET) Identity code of the financial instrument
Price per unit
Currency
Quantity bought
Identity code of the Market
Reference number of the transaction
Purpose of the buyback
SOPRA STERIA
96950020QIOHAAK9V551
ODDO CIE
585
2019-06-18T10:26:16+02:00
FR0000050809
95.2
euro
20,000
025
34373993
Employee share
