sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 24.06.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 613 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,20 Euro		-0,30
-4,00 %
WKN: A1XA4J ISIN: FR0011648716 Ticker-Symbol: 3C1 
Aktie:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARBIOS SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CARBIOS SA
CARBIOS SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CARBIOS SA7,20-4,00 %