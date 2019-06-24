The companies join forces to enhance anti-money laundering efforts

Acuris Risk Intelligence, a trusted and independent provider of data intelligence for anti-money laundering, anti-corruption and cyber security professionals, today announces its partnership with industry-leading due diligence management solution, SILO Compliance System, to provide access to Acuris Risk Intelligence's world-class data set within its application.

SILO Compliance System, based in the Cayman Islands, is a comprehensive, risk-based client due diligence management solution used by trust and corporate service providers, law and accounting firms, and other financial services providers that must comply with anti-money laundering regulations.

In collaboration with Acuris Risk Intelligence, SILO Compliance will enable its users to access a dataset that includes fraud and cybersecurity content as well as expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help them effectively manage risk in business relationships.

Access to Acuris Risk Intelligence's KYC6 will allow SILO Compliance customers to use the highly effective online portal that provides compliance teams key capabilities of individuals via search, on-going monitoring, sanctions and Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) reports.

"We're delighted to join forces with an industry-leading provider such as SILO Compliance," states Joel Lange, Managing Director, Acuris Risk Intelligence. "Our integration into SILO Compliance System will further streamline its already efficient system."

"SILO is pleased to have the Acuris Partnership." Kimberly Smith, co-founder of SILO Compliance System, advises. "Pulling our experiences and technologies has already proven to be of value to our customers. The integration of Acuris into the SILO platform further serves our customer's needs for more automation and streamlining of their compliance processes."

About Silo Compliance

SILO Compliance System is a comprehensive, risk-based client due diligence management solution used by trust and corporate service providers, law and accounting firms, and other financial services providers that must comply with anti-money laundering regulations. SILO's dashboards provide senior management with key analytics providing them with quick information and statistics on the business's compliance obligations. SILO's cloud solution is versatile and easy to manage. SILO users find our design to be intuitive and highly adaptable to regulatory changes and pressures. Designed by compliance professionals with years of compliance and KYC/CDD work flow experience, SILO can help reduce the time you spend on compliance matters while ensuring you and your regulators stay confident in your processes. For more information about SILO visit www.silocompliance.com."

About Acuris Risk Intelligence

Acuris Risk Intelligence was established in 2004 as C6 and rose to become one of the top suppliers of proprietary data on PEPs, sanctions and AML data for due diligence and compliance. It was acquired by Acuris in 2015. Today, Acuris Risk Intelligence combines a world-class dataset that now includes fraud and cybersecurity content with expert human analysts and state-of-the-art technology to help organisations manage the risk in business relationships effectively. Clients access our intelligence via a SaaS platform, or via API and feed technology so risk protection is built into the way they operate. Our focus areas include third-party and anti-corruption risk, AML and KYC due diligence and monitoring, and the proactive detection of cybersecurity risk. For more information, please visit us at https://www.acurisriskintelligence.com/ or call us on +44 (0) 203 742 1200.

