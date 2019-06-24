At the request of Inzile AB, 556907-0070 Inzile AB shares will be traded on First North as from June 27, 2019. The company has a total of 7,099,519 as per today's date. Short name: INZILE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 12,874,519 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0012570208 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 175688 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556907-0070 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------------------- 3000 Consumer Goods ----------------------------- 3300 Automobiles & Parts ----------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.