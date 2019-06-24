JSC Halyk Bank (hsbk) JSC Halyk Bank: On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy 24-Jun-2019 / 17:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE On amendments to the Bank's dividend policy 24 June 2019 JSC Halyk Bank (the Bank) informs that on 24 June 2019 the Board of Directors approved the Bank's revised dividend policy. Taking note of the Bank's medium-term financial targets recently announced at the Capital Markets Day in London, the Bank's dividend policy has been amended to pay out at least 50% and up to 100% of the Group's consolidated net income for the reporting year subject to compliance with the covenants and other terms and conditions under all outstanding obligations of the Bank. The Board of Directors of the Bank may propose to the General Shareholders' Meeting not to allocate a part of the total net income for the reporting year for dividend payments or to reduce the amount allocated for dividend payments less than 50% of the total net income for the reporting year subject to economic conditions and business prospects of the Bank. Amended dividend policy of the Bank can be found on link: https://halykbank.kz/korporativnoe_upravlenie [1] For further information, please contact: Halyk Bank Viktor Skryl +7 727 259 04 27 ViktorSk@halykbank.kz Mira Kasenova +7 727 259 04 30 MiraK@halykbank.kz Karashash Karymsakova +7 727 330 01 92 KarashashK@halykbank.kz ISIN: US46627J3023 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: hsbk Sequence No.: 11153 EQS News ID: 829907 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=671f4e4f19becd64e32f65e3f76ebc54&application_id=829907&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

