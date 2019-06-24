Regulatory News:

2CRSi (Paris:2CRSI), manufacturer of very high performance servers, announces that it has won the 2019 Victoires de la croissance award.

One year after its initial public offering, 2CRSi won the 2019 Victoires de la croissance award on Thursday, June 20, a national award organized by Croissance Plus, BNP Paribas, KPMG and Le Figaro.

This award is aimed at companies in all sectors that have validated their business models and that, thanks to innovation in particular, have experienced an average annual growth of +10% in their sales over the past three years.

2CRSi was one of the 5 finalists selected by a jury of experts among the 90 applications received. The finalists had 8 minutes to pitch and convince the audience of 150 entrepreneurs.

« I would like to thank all our employees and customers who have contributed to the success of 2CRSi. We plan to achieve a turnover of 200 million euros in 2020, on 4 continents! Today, if the digital leaders want to work with a Strasbourg-based company, it is not only because of our capacity for innovation, but also because of our agility in developing unique solutions to meet their needs. France has many assets to become a Scale-Up nation! said Alain Wilmouth, Founder, Chairman and CEO of 2CRSi.

About 2CRSi

Based in Strasbourg, and with subsidiaries in Manchester, Dubai and San Jose at the heart of America's Silicon Valley, 2CRSi specialises in the design and manufacturing of very high-performance computer servers. The Group offers to more than 200 customers in 25 countries innovative solutions in calculation, storage and data transfer. In 2018, the 2CRSi Group had consolidated revenue of €65.2m.

For more information: www.2crsi.fr

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190624005466/en/

Contacts:

2CRSI

Chief Business Finance

Alexandra Schrapp

investors@2crsi.com

+33 3 67 10 22 46

NewCap

Investor Relations

Thomas Grojean Mathilde Bohin

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 55

NewCap

Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

2crsi@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98