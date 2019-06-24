Regulatory News:

IMPLANET (Paris:ALIMP) (OTCQX:IMPZY) (Euronext Growth: ALIMP, FR0010458729, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans; OTCQX: IMPZY), a medical technology company specializing in vertebral and knee-surgery implants, is announcing it has received its first orders from Kico Knee Innovation for its Madison knee implants and from SeaSpine, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of SeaSpine Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SPNE) for its JAZZ Spine portfolio. The orders total €0.4 million combined.

IMPLANET has stressed the strategic importance of these new partnerships for accelerating the pace of the Company's commercial development, especially in the United States. These orders represent a major step forward in pursuit of the strategic priorities for these markets in both the spinal and knee implant segments.

The distribution agreement with Kico Knee Innovation relates to IMPLANET's MADISON implant business. It covers the high-potential U.S. and Australia markets. Once a threshold of 1,000 MADISON implants in a 12-month period is reached, Kico will gain exclusive rights to MADISON knee implants in these countries, with a manufacturing license option.

The SeaSpine Private Label Distribution Agreement covers the commercialization of IMPLANET's JAZZ range in the United States, the world's largest market for the treatment of spinal conditions. The agreement, with an initial term of six years, includes contractual annual minimum payments and gives SeaSpine exclusive access to co-developed products utilizing JAZZ technology.

Ludovic Lastennet, IMPLANET's Chief Executive Officer, commented: "These initial orders show the enthusiasm and effectiveness of our teams and their close collaboration with our partners. The orders are also a testament to the clinical value of our orthopedic product platform. IMPLANET is able to develop technologies meeting the highest standards in the market. The latest example of this is JAZZ Cap, with the first cases recently completed in the U.S. following 510(k) clearance. These partnerships provide a tremendous boost to our market coverage in priority markets, which include the United States."

Private label production of these products will start as soon as possible, with deliveries scheduled for 2019.

Next press release: 2019 first half revenue, 10 July after market close.

About IMPLANET

Founded in 2007, IMPLANET is a medical technology company that manufactures high-quality implants for orthopedic surgery. Its flagship product, the JAZZ latest-generation implant, aims to treat spinal pathologies requiring vertebral fusion surgery. IMPLANET's tried-and-tested orthopedic platform, which is based on perfect control over the traceability of its products, provides it with a proven ability to promote this innovation. Protected by four families of international patents, JAZZ has obtained 510(k) regulatory clearance from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the United States and the CE mark. IMPLANET employs 38 staff and recorded 2018 sales of €6.7 million. For further information, please visit www.implanet.com. Based near Bordeaux in France, IMPLANET established a US subsidiary in Boston in 2013. IMPLANET is listed on Euronext Growth market in Paris. The Company would like to remind that the table for monitoring the equity line (BEOCABSA, OCA, BSA) and the number of shares outstanding, is available on its website: http://www.implanet-invest.com/suivi-des-actions-80

