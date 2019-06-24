Trax Acquires Shopkick to Bridge the Gap Between Mobile and Physical Worlds of Retail

SINGAPORE and REDWOOD CITY, California, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trax , the world's leading provider of computer vision and analytics solutions for retail, today announced its acquisition of Shopkick , the leading shopping rewards app in the U.S. Combining Trax's best-in-class technologies and solutions and Shopkick's full path-to-purchase offering accelerates Trax's vision of digitizing the physical world of retail, bridging the mobile and physical retail worlds for global and regional retailers.

The world's leading CPG brands and retailers rely on Trax's in-store execution solutions, market measurement and analytics services, powered by proprietary fine-grained image recognition, machine learning and IOT platforms - to turn photos of retail shelves into granular, actionable shelf and store-level insights. Trax is leveraged by top CPG brands and retailers in over 50 countries worldwide.

Shopkick transforms shopping into personal, rewarding experiences. As the leading shopping rewards app - with users spending over 1.5 hours in the app each month - Shopkick's full path- to-purchase experience allows brands and retailers to engage with consumers before they shop and continues with them in the store and on their phone. Consumers use the Shopkick app to earn rewards for shopping activities, including browsing content and online offers, watching videos, walking into stores, engaging with products online and at shelf, and making purchases, both online and offline.

For brands and retailers, Shopkick provides high consumer engagement along the entire path- to-purchase while creating awareness at key moments to drive incremental traffic, product engagements, sales, customer acquisition and loyalty - all without diluting margins through discounts, coupons or rebates.

This latest announcement from Trax follows a flurry of 2019 milestones including their announced merger with China's leading retail AI and Big Data service company, LenzTech .

"Bringing together shelf and shopper data will deliver new and powerful insights to CPG brands and retailers. Shopkick's unique direct access to customers, first-party database on consumer in-store actions, omnichannel insights and access to a broader ecosystem of retailers and brands made this a strategic fit for Trax," said Joel Bar-El, CEO and co-founder of Trax. "I am truly excited to welcome Shopkick to the Trax family."

Shopkick to Further Its Mission as Part of Trax

Shopkick works with some of the world's largest brands and retailers including Coty, eBay, GE, Georgia-Pacific, Kellogg's, LEGO, TJ Maxx and Unilever, among others.

"Joining forces with Trax will accelerate and further expand our innovative consumer experiences," said Adam Sand, CEO of Shopkick. "The combination of Trax's unparalleled computer vision technology and Shopkick's engaging omnichannel approach will offer our current and future customers the most powerful set of tools on the market."

Shopkick will operate independently with headquarters in Redwood City, California, under the Trax brand, driving forward with a continued focus on its customers and community.

About Trax

Trax is the leading provider of computer vision solutions and analytics for retail. It recently was selected as a Red Herring Top 100 Global and ranked in the top 25 Fastest Growing Companies on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list. The company enables tighter execution controls in-store and provides clients with the ability to leverage competitive insights through its in-store execution tools, market measurement and analytics services and to unlock revenue opportunities at all points of sale. Many of the world's top brands and retailers leverage Trax globally in more than 50 countries to manage in-store execution and increase revenues at the shelf. Trax is headquartered in Singapore with offices worldwide. To learn more about Trax, please visit www.traxretail.com .

About Shopkick, Inc.