Tikehau Capital (Paris:TKO):

Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency (LuxFLAG) granted its ESG label to 7 new Tikehau Investment Management (TIM) funds.

The LuxFLAG ESG label has been awarded to 2 balanced and equity funds, Tikehau Income Cross Assets and Tikehau Global Value, in addition to 5 fixed income funds, Tikehau Taux Variables, Tikehau SubFin Fund, Tikehau Court Terme, Tikehau 2022 and Tikehau Global Short Duration. Tikehau Credit Plus fund received the label on 1st April 2019.

LuxFLAG is an independent and international non-profit organisation that aims to promote the raising of capital for sustainable investment. LuxFLAG ESG Label is awarded to investment funds that incorporate the analysis of environmental, social and corporate governance ("ESG") considerations throughout their entire investment process. To be eligible for such a label, applicants must screen 100% of their invested portfolio in line with best industry standards. As at 20 June 2019, 136 financial products representing Euro 53.4 billion AuM and domiciled in 5 countries have been granted the use of LuxFLAG Labels.

Thomas Friedberger, Co-Chief Investment Officer and Chief Executive Officer of Tikehau Investment Management, commented: "The awarding of the LuxFLAG ESG label is consistent with the investment philosophy of our funds. It reflects our team's commitment to integrating ESG consideration throughout our investment processes. We are delighted to receive this recognition from an international agency".

Sachin Vankalas, Director General of LuxFLAG, said: "We are pleased to announce that the 7 applicant funds managed by TIM comply with the eligibility criteria of the LuxFLAG ESG Label and are granted with the use of Label starting 01 July 2019."

The use of LuxFLAG ESG Label is granted to the labelled funds for a period starting on 01 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2020.

About Tikehau Capital:

Tikehau Capital is an asset management and investment group with €22.4 bn of assets under management (as at 31 March 2019) and shareholders' equity of €2.3 bn (as at 31 December 2018). The Group invests in various asset classes (private debt, real estate, private equity and liquid strategies), including through its asset management subsidiaries, on behalf of institutional and private investors. Controlled by its managers, alongside leading institutional partners, Tikehau Capital employs more than 440 staff (as at 31 March 2019) in its Paris, London, Brussels, Madrid, Milan, New York, Seoul, Singapore and Tokyo offices.

Tikehau Capital is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, Compartment A (ISIN code: FR0013230612; Ticker: TKO.FP)

About LuxFLAG

LuxFLAG, the Luxembourg Finance Labelling Agency, is an independent and international, nonprofit organisation created in Luxembourg in July 2006 jointly by public and private partners which among others include European Investment Bank and Luxembourg Government. LuxFLAG aims to promote the raising of capital for the Sustainable Finance sector by awarding a recognisable label to eligible investment vehicles in Climate Finance, ESG (Environment, Microfinance, Social, and Governance), Environment, Microfinance, and Green bonds. The LuxFLAG Labels are recognized for high standards and rigorous assessment of applicant investment fund's investment holdings, strategy and procedures with respect to Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) matters as well as an affirmation of their transparency to investors which are key components of the eligibility criteria for the LuxFLAG labels.

