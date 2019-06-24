sprite-preloader
Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 24

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that on 24 June 2019, it purchased for holding in treasury 125,000 ordinary shares of 25p each at a price of 573.045p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 974,261 ordinary shares held in treasury and 194,692,473 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 195,666,734.

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

24 June 2019


© 2019 PR Newswire