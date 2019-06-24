Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - June 24, 2019) - The Securities and Exchange Commission today announced that Vanessa Countryman has been appointed as the agency's Secretary. The Secretary is responsible for overseeing the administrative aspects of Commission meetings, rulemakings, and procedures. Ms. Countryman has served as Acting Secretary since March 2019.

Within the SEC, the Office of the Secretary plays a central role in ensuring the effective processing of Commission business. Office staff, among other things, review all documents submitted to the Commission, track documents submitted to the Commission, schedule Commission meetings in accordance with the Government in the Sunshine Act, maintain records of official Commission actions, and provide public notice of those actions on the SEC.gov website and in the Federal Register.

"Since she stepped into the role of Acting Secretary earlier this year, Vanessa has led the office with the utmost professionalism and integrity," said SEC Chairman Jay Clayton. "I am pleased that the office and the agency as a whole will continue to benefit from her expertise and institutional knowledge."

Ms. Countryman added, "I am honored and excited for the opportunity to serve in this role. It is a privilege to continue to be part of the Office of the Secretary's exceptional team and support the Commission's mission on behalf of investors and markets."

Ms. Countryman joined the SEC in July 2010 as a Counsel to Commissioner Kathleen Casey and subsequently to Commissioner Daniel Gallagher. Since 2013, Ms. Countryman served as Chief Counsel in the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis, where she actively participated in numerous significant rulemakings. Prior to joining the SEC, Ms. Countryman clerked for Judge Emilio Garza on the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and then practiced law at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, representing clients in appellate and regulatory matters. Ms. Countryman earned her J.D. from the University of Chicago. She received an M.Phil. from Oxford University and a B.A. from Columbia University.