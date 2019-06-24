N2Growth, a Top Executive Search Firm, Places Sach Barot as CFO at AudioEye

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / N2Growth, Inc., a global leader in human and organizational performance, recently placed Sach Barot as Chief Financial Officer at AudioEye. The search was led by Tony Morales, Managing Director at N2Growth.

AudioEye is a SaaS provider serving organizations committed to providing equal access to their digital content. Through patented technology, subject matter expertise and proprietary processes, AudioEye is transforming how the world experiences digital content. Leading with technology, AudioEye identifies and resolves issues of accessibility and enhances the user experience, making digital content more accessible and more usable for more people.

Mr. Barot is a proven executive, business leader and CFO, bringing 20 years of corporate finance experience to the AudioEye team, most recently having served as Chief Financial Officer, Global Operations for Dun & Bradstreet Corporation (D&B).

"Sach is a strategic CFO, who also happens to be a gritty and savvy operating executive who is well known in finance and capital markets circles for his ability to make an impact," said Morales.

Mr. Barot has a depth of experience in the commercial data and information services sector and a track record of delivering strong results through hands-on financial, strategic and operational leadership. His expertise in analytics-driven P&L management, corporate strategy, business process re-engineering and culture transformations is a hallmark of his work. Mr. Barot began his career at D&B in 2002 as a Financial Analyst and held roles with progressive responsibility, culminating with the position of CFO, Global Operations, supporting approximately $1.7 Billion in annual revenues.

About N2Growth

N2Growth is a global leader in human and organizational performance with practice areas in executive search, leadership development and business transformation. N2Growth has more than 50 locations across the Americas, the European Community, MENA, and APAC. More information on N2Growth can be found at www.n2growth.com.

