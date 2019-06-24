National Land Partners: New Land for Sale in Bulverde Texas Within the Belle Oaks Community

SAN ANTONIO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / National Land Partners is pleased to announce a new addition to their Texas land for sale community, a large acreage community being offered for sale at an incredible value. This land for sale can be found in the Belle Oaks community.

The company states that this is the perfect time to begin a new real estate project in the beautiful state of Texas. Randy Shirley, Manager of Belle Oaks, says that the land "Has all the commodities of a suburban home setting, with the tranquility of having a large land all to yourself." This is a common trait that today's property owners look for as they are not willing to give up the city's conveniences, despite their wish to live a peaceful life away from the stress and pollution of large urban areas.

Shirley says, "We know that it's hard to leave behind everything that big city life has to offer and just go live off the land. This can be infeasible if you're a business owner or have any other profession where you are required to stay in contact 24/7. This new community is a unique opportunity to experience the tranquility that the country life has to offer, without making any compromises. It has all of the commodities that a city residency offers, including paved and private roads, underground utilities, cable, central water, and even high-speed internet access. If you can imagine living in a place like this and setting up a home with your family, then this might be your best chance of doing so."

"There aren't many properties like this, where you get so many commodities and no downside. The property is less than 15 minutes away from North San Antonio, one of the biggest cities in Texas' central area, and within a mere seven minutes of Bulverde & Spring Branch. This is a prime location, that is just far enough to stay outside the hassle of the city without being too far to make it inconvenient for a daily commute. It is also close to many shopping and dining outlets, which means you could always drive to the nearest pharmacy within minutes in the event of a minor emergency, or simply spend a nice evening with the family at a nearby restaurant."

"Imagine going on a fishing trip, but being able to come back home for lunch," says Shirley. "This can be possible in this location, as this land for sale is very close to outdoor water recreation facilities. It is only five minutes away from the Guadalupe River, and 20 minutes away from the Canyon Lake, making it an ideal location for fishing enthusiasts. If all of this speaks to your heart's desires, contact us."

The property itself consists of a beautifully wooded 1 to 2-acre homesites which have some of the most diverse upscale community amenities, including a swimming pool, kids' playground, walking trails, and basketball and tennis/pickleball courts. This can be ideal for a couple who are planning to have, or already have, children, providing the kids with invaluable memories of life in a beautiful house with spectacular Texas Hill Country views. Since the property is also close to the highly sought-after Comal Independent School District, Belle Oaks affirms that this is the ideal place for couples with children to call home.

National Land Partners is hosting a no-pressure, no-obligation tour of the beautiful Belle Oaks community and the surrounding area of Bulverde, Texas, where this community is located. "This is your ideal piece of property to create the new custom home of your dreams out here surrounded by the amazing views of the Hill Country," says Shirley.

For more information regarding this Texas land for sale, interested parties may contact Randy Shirley of Belle Oaks at 866-999-8966. The company invites those who wish to examine the land and its opportunities to visit their website BelleOakesTX.com and view the gallery.

