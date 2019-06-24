Boxwood Partners, LLC: Boxwood Adds Vice President to its Growing M&A Team

Robbie Nickle Joins Boxwood Partners, LLC

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / Boxwood Partners, a mid-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA, is pleased to announce the hiring of Robbie Nickle. Mr. Nickle will be joining the company as a Vice President.

"It is with great excitement that we welcome Robbie back as a full-time member of the Boxwood team," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

Prior to joining Boxwood, Mr. Nickle worked for Matrix Capital Markets Group in Richmond, where he was a member of the Consumer and Industrial Products team and was responsible for helping to manage all aspects of M&A transactions. Specific responsibilities included conducting financial, industry, and buyer research, creating valuation and financing models and preparing selling and private placement memoranda. Mr. Nickle also worked at BB&T Capital Markets, where he was an Equity Research Associate on the Commercial and Industrial team. Rob received a B.A. in Economics from the College of William and Mary where he was a member of the varsity baseball team. He also holds an MBA from the Mason School of Business at the College of William and Mary.

"I am thrilled to be returning to Boxwood after having worked with the firm as a Summer Associate in 2013. Pat and Brian have done a tremendous job establishing Boxwood as one of the premier middle-market focused investment banks in the country. Boxwood's reputation throughout the industry is highly regarded and is the direct result of its bankers' tireless work ethic and client-first mentality."

Boxwood Partners' latest hire will play an integral role as the firm continues to grow its presence as a leading middle-market investment bank. "Robbie is a valuable addition to the group and will add meaningful transaction experience to the firm's deal team. He will make an immediate impact on our current client engagements and will play a key role in helping to expand our firm and build upon its recent success. We look forward to the contributions he will bring to our firm and consider him an important factor in the continued growth of Boxwood," said Patrick Galleher, Managing Partner.

About Boxwood Partners, LLC

Boxwood Partners (www.boxwoodpartnersllc.com), is a mid-market investment banking firm based in Richmond, VA. Boxwood Partners combines a unique blend of senior-level transaction advisory, business operating experience, and proven process execution skills to give our clients a distinct advantage in the market. The firm's extensive relationships within the global capital and buyer communities (including U.S. and international private equity groups, corporations, hedge funds, and lenders) and other important transaction-related service providers such as consultants, attorneys, and accountants ensure that the firm's clients receive the attention and service they deserve.

