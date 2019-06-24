US Standard Products Proudly Announces the Release of Post-Secondary Scholarship Program

US Standard Products is dedicated to building a stronger, more united community and a better world for those individuals and their families who are less fortunate. A major component of their commitment to charitable giving is to support deserving individuals with post-secondary academic aid

ENGLEWOOD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2019 / US Standard Products, an industry leader in the distribution of high performance and safer chemicals, is honored to unveil their new scholarship program which is set to pair two deserving post-secondary students with individual financial support for education. The US Standard Products Scholarship Program will be awarded to two (2) worthy students totaled at $500 USD per scholarship winner.

The US Standard Products Scholarship Program is intended for relief of financial burden for post-secondary students. The scholarship program is exclusively available to American citizens who are currently enrolled in an American post-secondary institution as of Fall 2019. All years and programs are eligible for application, regardless of field of study.

If you meet the above criteria, US Standard Products will gladly accept your application which will consist of a 500-word essay and proof of enrollment to an American post-secondary institution or proof of acceptance at an American post-secondary institution. Suitable candidates are asked to answer the following question in their 500-word essay: "What practices can you follow to keep your workplace safe?"

To apply for the US Standard Products Scholarship Program please complete and submit your application online prior to the deadline, August 31st, 2019.

Application submissions will be eligible starting July 1, 2019 until the deadline, with the scholarship winner selection announcement taking place on September 3rd, 2019.

If you fit the eligibility requirements stated above, US Standard Products welcomes you to begin the application process.

For more information regarding US Standard Products Scholarship Program please visit: http://usstandardproductsscholarship.com/us-standard-products-scholarship/

About US Standard Products: US Standard Products provides American industries with the highest quality products available and strive to give back to the less fortunate communities throughout the United States. Everything that is sold through US Standard Products passes through a rigorous testing system to ensure that all products are effective and as cost efficient as possible. US Standard Products is committed to supporting our troops, our nation's veterans, and to children struggling against handicaps. A portion of revenues are designated for charitable giving to US Standard Products worthy Charitable Partners.

For more information regarding US Standard Products please visit: https://usstandardproducts.com/.

CONTACT:

US Standard Products

info@ usstandardproductsscholarship. com

SOURCE: US Standard Products

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/549703/US-Standard-Products-Proudly-Announces-the-Release-of-Post-Secondary-Scholarship-Program